Humane Society of North Central Florida seeks holiday fosterers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of North Central Florida is hoping to have empty shelters this holiday season.

Earlier this year, Director of Advancement Margot DeConna said every one of the shelters for dogs and cats in the foster program at the Humane Society of North Central Florida stood empty.

“Our foster program has certainly been one of the bright spots of this rather bleak pandemic year when back in march when everyone went into quarantine we saw a huge increase in the number of fosters,” said DeConna.

Now as we approach the holidays, hundreds of pets across adoptions groups are in need of homes for the holidays.

“Many of our fosters are students and the majority of the students have gone home for the Thanksgiving holiday and have not returned to Gainesville, so we have a significant need right now for fosters over the next several weeks and through the holidays, until the students return in January,” said DeConna.

To encourage adoptions, the humane society is teaming up with other adoption groups for their Home for the Holidays event. All animals above the age of 6 months are free to adopt through December 13.

Volunteer Nancy Reese said she’s addicted to fostering as she’s taken care of a hundred and three kittens and cats over the last three years.

“These animals the love that you give them, they’re going to give back to you tenfold and I think for families to watch a wonderful time to experience having a dog or a cat in to see if it could become a forever thing,” said Reese. ”It’s a wonderful time to give a pet a home, even temporarily.”

The goal of fostering is to try and help increase the chances of each animals adoption by giving them more time to grow, socialize and receive care.

The humane society provides all of the necessary supplies and covers vet bills for volunteers.

