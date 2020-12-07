Marion County concludes a successful ‘Bring the Harvest Home’

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County collected 13,000 pounds of donated items in its Bring the Harvest Home holiday food drive.

“I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to the many people who make this event possible each year, especially those in this community who contributed items and made our 2020 event a success,” said Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant. “Despite the many hardships so many faced this year, the people of this great community came through in a big way to ensure those in need would be served and provided for this holiday.

“It is an honor to work alongside the City of Ocala, Marion County Fire Rescue, Ocala Fire Rescue, the Ocala Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Marion County’s Sheriff, Tax Collector, Clerk of Court, Property Appraiser and Supervisor of Elections offices, as well as the many elected officials and private businesses who all come together each year for this event.”

All items collected will be distributed equally between Interfaith Emergency Services, Brother’s Keeper and the Salvation Army.

