Motel fire displaces family in Belleview

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire at a motel in Belleview has left several people without a place to stay.

Now they’re trying to re-build.

It was at the Vin Mar Motel in Belleview where firefighters rescued a woman and two dogs from a raging fire inside, and there are several more people who have now become homeless since the fire.

The front of the motel has been blocked off, and windows boarded up.

Elsa Martinez and her family were at the motel when the fire happened.

“We couldn’t get anything out of our room until the next day, but all of the rooms were smoked out. Everything in my room was black, damaged with water, and everything so I ended up throwing out a lot of kid’s stuff and my stuff,” Martinez said.

And they are now trying to get back on their feet.

“Honestly I was just incarcerated in the Marion County jail for seven months because of driving on a suspended license, so I got out like two weeks ago and then all of this just started happening on top of everything. I thought I was going to get out and have a Christmas with my kids and then this happened and it’s just, I’m stuck and I don’t know what to do,” she added.

A majority of Martinez’s items, including her children’s school supplies were damaged by smoke and water.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

