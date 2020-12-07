Advertisement

Police investigate a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy

By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot at the Sutton Place Apartments complex.

On Sunday Ocala police got a call of shots fired at the apartment complex just after noon.

When they arrived they found Chris Chevelon Jr. on the north side of the complex with a gun shot wound.

Police said that Chevelon and his friends were confronted by unknown people in an unknown vehicle while walking around the apartment complex, and that’s when the shots were fired.

Caption

Chevelon was taken to a hospital but ultimately died.

“Right now we’re still looking into motives. Based on witness statements and speaking to some of the deceased’s friends we’re not really sure, it’s unknown at this time if he has issues with anyone in the area or if he was currently fighting with someone, so we’re following leads and listening to witnesses right now,” OPD Public Information Officer, Corie Byrd said.

Police also said they don’t believe this was a form of gang violence.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UF Health doctors looking into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
UF Health doctors look into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure...
Go-Fund-Me page set up for Gainesville shooting victims
Downtown Gainesville will be home to the new Hyatt Place mixed development project. City...
Gainesville commissioners approve plan to improve downtown infrastructure where a new Hyatt Place is going to be built
The city also increased the amount a person could get in aid, from $1,250, to amounts based on...
Coronavirus relief funds expanded in Gainesville

Latest News

On Sunday Ocala police got a call of shots fired at the Sutton Place Apartment complex just...
Police investigate a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy
It was at the Vin Mar Motel in Belleview where firefighters rescued a woman and two dogs from a...
Motel fire displaces family in Belleview
It was at the Vin Mar Motel in Belleview where firefighters rescued a woman and two dogs from a...
Motel fire displaces family in Belleview
Police investigate a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy