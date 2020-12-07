Police investigate a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot at the Sutton Place Apartments complex.

A K-9 unit is here at Sutton Place Apartments searching a fenced off area behind an apartment building @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/9txw3Z4mly — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) December 7, 2020

On Sunday Ocala police got a call of shots fired at the apartment complex just after noon.

When they arrived they found Chris Chevelon Jr. on the north side of the complex with a gun shot wound.

Police said that Chevelon and his friends were confronted by unknown people in an unknown vehicle while walking around the apartment complex, and that’s when the shots were fired.

Autoplay Caption

Chevelon was taken to a hospital but ultimately died.

“Right now we’re still looking into motives. Based on witness statements and speaking to some of the deceased’s friends we’re not really sure, it’s unknown at this time if he has issues with anyone in the area or if he was currently fighting with someone, so we’re following leads and listening to witnesses right now,” OPD Public Information Officer, Corie Byrd said.

Police also said they don’t believe this was a form of gang violence.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.