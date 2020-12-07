Advertisement

Poll: High school football play of the week

See which plays stood out from the rest last Friday
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Five NCFL teams took part in last Friday’s high school football playoff action, with Dunnellon advancing to the Class 5A state semifinals and Hawthorne booking a spot in the Class 1A state title game. All five schools submitted a play worthy of being called the best of the week. Vote in TV20′s high school football Play of the Week poll below:

