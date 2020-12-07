Teenager killed in Ocala shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -An Ocala teenager died Sunday afternoon after being shot.

According to Ocala Police, a 15-year-old was shot at Sutton Place Apartments in Ocala.

When police arrived, they performed life saving measures and transported the teen to a local hospital.

However, the young man ended up dying from his wounds at the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation, and there is no suspect at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact OPD.

