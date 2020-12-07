Advertisement

Teenager killed in Ocala shooting

The shooting is under investigation, and there is no suspect at this time.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -An Ocala teenager died Sunday afternoon after being shot.

According to Ocala Police, a 15-year-old was shot at Sutton Place Apartments in Ocala.

When police arrived, they performed life saving measures and transported the teen to a local hospital.

However, the young man ended up dying from his wounds at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact OPD.

