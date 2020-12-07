The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Dec 7th

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Health departments in Dixie, Gilchrist and Levy counties will be giving out free flu shots to residents throughout the week.

The shots will be given drive-thru style.

No appointment is necessary. You can get a shot at the following locations:

Monday December 7 10 am – 2 pm Bronson: Children’s Table: 680 West Thrasher Drive (US 24) Bronson

Tuesday December 8 4 pm – 6 pm Trenton: Southside City Park: 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton

Wednesday December 9 4 pm – 6 pm Chiefland: Tommy Usher Community Center: 506 SW 4th Avenue, Chiefland

Friday December 11 4 pm – 6 pm Williston: Greater Rock Hill Baptist Church: 48 NE 10th Street, Williston

Tuesday December 15 10 am – 1 pm Cross City: Dixie County Health Department: 149 NE 241st Street, Cross City (In conjunction with Food Distribution Event)

American Legion Hasilye Lynch Post 16 in Gainesville will be honoring those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attacks Monday.

Monday marks 79 years since the attack on the Hawaiian islands. The remembrance will begin at 12:30 pm.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, graduates from Florida Gateway Community College will be able to walk across the stage, in person.

The college is hosting small graduation ceremonies, 15 students at a time, at the Levy Performing Arts Center.

Five family members can be with each graduate, and social distancing will be enforced.

On Friday, the College of Central Florida will be hosting a virtual graduation.

The ceremony begins at 3 pm for science degrees and at 5 pm for those receiving degrees in the arts.

