Advertisement

Three people arrested in Bradford County at prison protest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three people are behind bars in Bradford Co. after a protest at the Florida State Prison.

Bradford County Sheriff deputies say Peter Tsolkas, Dami Feral and Danielle Chanzes were arrested after a protest began outside the prison Sunday afternoon.

According to deputies, when they arrived people were shooting fireworks and damaging prison property.

Damages to the prison grounds are estimated to cost more than $1,000.

The three suspects were seen damaging property and resisted arrest when confronted.

They are all being charged with resisting an officer, trespassing and felony mischief.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UF Health doctors looking into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
UF Health doctors look into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
Police Tape
BREAKING: Gainesville police are investigating a double homicide, suspect in custody
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
POLK COUNTY DEPUTIES ARRESTED JORGE ORTIZ AND CHANTHAN KHOULEANGHAK FOR THEIR PART IN...
Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise

Latest News

The creator of Ike's Christmas and the owner of Kirby Farms.
Ike's Christmas
Springs County residents continue pushing for official validation.
Springs County
Three people were arrested for their part in a prison protest gone too far.
Bradford Prison Protest
A map of the location of the shooting authorities in Marion County are investigating.
Ocala Shooting
The event featured speeches from supporters of the movement, along with presentations for the...
Welcome Center now open for proposed Springs County