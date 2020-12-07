Three people arrested in Bradford County at prison protest

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three people are behind bars in Bradford Co. after a protest at the Florida State Prison.

Bradford County Sheriff deputies say Peter Tsolkas, Dami Feral and Danielle Chanzes were arrested after a protest began outside the prison Sunday afternoon.

According to deputies, when they arrived people were shooting fireworks and damaging prison property.

Damages to the prison grounds are estimated to cost more than $1,000.

The three suspects were seen damaging property and resisted arrest when confronted.

They are all being charged with resisting an officer, trespassing and felony mischief.

