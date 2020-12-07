Advertisement

Welcome Center now open for proposed Springs County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
High Springs, Fla. (WCJB) -A group of residents are continuing to take steps toward trying to create a new North Central Florida county.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in High Springs Sunday for the newly built, and now open, Springs County welcome center.

The event featured speeches from supporters of the movement, along with presentations for the vision of the proposed county, and a sign reveal.

The welcome center is located on Main St across from Milam Funeral Home and the Hair and Nail Depot.

