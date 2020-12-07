Williston Christmas party provides over one hundred kids with gifts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston’s Kirby Family Farm was filled with Christmas cheer and holiday giving for Ike’s VIP Christmas Party 2020.

50 families, who were handpicked by the “Santa Clause of the party”, D.C. Floyd, were able to pick out their favorite toys in the Secret Elf Christmas Shop.

“It made me just overjoyed with their reception of the gifts all of the activity that’s going on out here on Kirby Farm,” said Floyd. “To see how these kids riding around and getting tired is just exciting to me.”

The shop had hundreds of toys including bikes, hoverboards and almost every toy you can think of.

The founder of Kirby Family Farm, Daryl Kirby, closed his farm just to host the event.

He says the looks on the kid’s faces make everything more than worth it.

“To me, it’s more than a miracle,” said Kirby. “It’s proven tonight in the magic you see in these kid’s eyes.”

While kids of all ages are able to come in and pick out the toys of their dreams, one family says this experience was truly a blessing.

Halfway through the night, the Harrison family surprised the coffee family with several gifs under the Christmas tree.

“They were like this is unbelievable right now,” said Bernice Coffee. “They like it’s so much stuff...it’s a blessing for me and my family to receive the gifts this year because they were unfortunate this year because of the pandemic.”

Zora Harrison said this experience has also been a blessing for her family.

“I’m very excited to see the children and their faces and we can’t wait for them to go home and be able to open all these things and like I said it’s been very rewarding for us,” said Harrison.

Floyd said the remaining toys will be distributed by hand to families in need.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.