A.C.F.R. douses chimney fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures drop, Alachua County Fire Rescue is warning about the risk of chimney fires.

Crews responded to a Newberry home on Southwest 170th Street which caught fire, Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire primarily to the second floor and attic.

The fire was brought under control after about 90 minutes.

No one was injured.

Crews say the fire originated in the chimney.

