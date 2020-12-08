Advertisement

A.C.F.R. douses chimney fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures drop, Alachua County Fire Rescue is warning about the risk of chimney fires.

Crews responded to a Newberry home on Southwest 170th Street which caught fire, Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire primarily to the second floor and attic.

The fire was brought under control after about 90 minutes.

No one was injured.

Crews say the fire originated in the chimney.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure...
Go-Fund-Me page set up for Gainesville shooting victims
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Brandon Martin was located in Franklin, North Carolina and taken into custody on two...
A man arrested in North Carolina for the murder of a local woman
The city also increased the amount a person could get in aid, from $1,250, to amounts based on...
Coronavirus relief funds expanded in Gainesville
Community leaders have set up fundraisers to help cover the funeral costs of Shelby Mathis, 26,...
Fundraisers set up for family of mother, infant shot and killed in Gainesville

Latest News

The woman who created the COVID-19 Dashboard for the state of Fl had her home raided by federal...
COVID Data Raid
A house in Alachua County caught fire in its chimney.
Alachua County Chimney Fire
Two special, caring girls helped fill the toy bags of children in need this holiday season.
Toys for Tots
Cynthia Moore Chestnut believes she can revitalize the Democratic Party of Alachua County.
Chestnut Fl Dem Chair