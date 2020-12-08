Advertisement

Alachua County Commission to discuss: COVID-19, City of Newberry annexations, High Springs redevelopment plan

Alachua County Commission to discuss: COVID-19, City of Newberry annexations, High Springs...
Alachua County Commission to discuss: COVID-19, City of Newberry annexations, High Springs redevelopment plan(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alachua County, Fla. (WCJB) - At the Alachua County Commissions meeting on Tuesday at 11:30 am, the commission will discuss whether to carry on with the current COVID-19 emergency orders or amend them.

Other items up for discussion: the commission will consider increasing the cost for the Budget Inn they’re trying to purchase as a homeless transitional housing facility.

The Budget Inn is in need of new fire sprinkler system at a price tag of over 115 thousand dollars.

Also on the agenda is an update on the conflict resolution process of annexations in the City of Newberry.

Key issues for this item include: citywide annexation strategy and policies, transfer roads and maintenance, solid waste collection and fire services.

Staff members are recommending approving the High Springs Community redevelopment plan through December 2031.

Five members will be appointed to the Alachua County Historical Commission followed by a special presentation on historic cemeteries. Staff will then consider county funding for cemetery maintenance.

For more information on topics and how to participate click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Martin was located in Franklin, North Carolina and taken into custody on two...
A man arrested in North Carolina for the murder of a local woman
A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure...
Go-Fund-Me page set up for Gainesville shooting victims
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
The city also increased the amount a person could get in aid, from $1,250, to amounts based on...
Coronavirus relief funds expanded in Gainesville
Community leaders have set up fundraisers to help cover the funeral costs of Shelby Mathis, 26,...
Fundraisers set up for family of mother, infant shot and killed in Gainesville

Latest News

A house in Alachua County caught fire in its chimney.
A.C.F.R. douses chimney fire
The woman who created the COVID-19 Dashboard for the state of Fl had her home raided by federal...
COVID Data Raid
A house in Alachua County caught fire in its chimney.
Alachua County Chimney Fire
Two special, caring girls helped fill the toy bags of children in need this holiday season.
Toys for Tots