Alachua County Commission to discuss: COVID-19, City of Newberry annexations, High Springs redevelopment plan

Alachua County, Fla. (WCJB) - At the Alachua County Commissions meeting on Tuesday at 11:30 am, the commission will discuss whether to carry on with the current COVID-19 emergency orders or amend them.

Other items up for discussion: the commission will consider increasing the cost for the Budget Inn they’re trying to purchase as a homeless transitional housing facility.

The Budget Inn is in need of new fire sprinkler system at a price tag of over 115 thousand dollars.

Also on the agenda is an update on the conflict resolution process of annexations in the City of Newberry.

Key issues for this item include: citywide annexation strategy and policies, transfer roads and maintenance, solid waste collection and fire services.

Staff members are recommending approving the High Springs Community redevelopment plan through December 2031.

Five members will be appointed to the Alachua County Historical Commission followed by a special presentation on historic cemeteries. Staff will then consider county funding for cemetery maintenance.

