Controversy over lack of diversity in Alachua Democratic Party, NAACP speaks out

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Controversy continues as members of the NAACP and Alachua County Democratic Party speak out about a lack of diversity in the coming executive committee election.

When it comes to the voting process on Wednesday, each position will be voted on separately. Some members of the NAACP and the DEC say the issue lies in the lack of diversity on the current unofficial slate of members campaigning together.

In the following email to DEC members, 6 candidates asked for the endorsement of their team to lead the 2021-2024 election cycle-- none of which are African American.

Email from unofficial slate members (Claudia Bellofatto)

The two additional candidates outside of that unofficial slate -- Melvin Flournoy and Ray Moorer, who are African American, say they feel like the campaign process the other candidates have followed through with is unethical.

“This is not about me,” Flournoy said. “This is about the disrespect and the insult that has been hurled upon our white and black community that has been fighting years for equal justice, social justice and equality.”

“If I was telling you that I was for women’s rights and I had no women on it, what kind of rights is that?” Moorer said.

Dr.J. Maggio is one candidate on that unofficial slate. He said he thinks very highly of Evelyn Foxx and the NAACP organization. Maggio said his team tried to get African American members to join.

“I don’t see much tension between our goals [the team] and the NAACP goals. African Americans were invited to the team and they turned it down. I specifically asked Evelyn Foxx to run as Vice Chair,” he said.

Foxx said she was only asked to take on a position after the announcement was sent out, and after she criticized the lack of diversity. As far as other African Americans being asked, members of the DEC and NAACP said they never got a call.

“I don’t know of anyone really of who it could have been that he made contact with,” President of Democratic Black Caucus of Florida, Juanita Miles Hamilton said.

The virtual voting process will take place on Wednesday.

