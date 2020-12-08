Data Scientist Speaks Out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The home of a data scientist fired by the state for insubordination earlier this year was raided Monday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Agents seized her cell phone and computer.

The scientist is now going on the offensive.

A video of police executing the search warrant was posted by fired data scientist Rebekah Jones on Twitter.

Jones told us she had a rough night after the search.

“Well, I didn’t get much sleep last night, obviously. But I’m going to get a new computer and get back to work,” said Jones.

Jones was fired for insubordination from her job managing Florida’s Covid dashboard.

She said it was because she refused to manipulate data.

The affidavit for the search warrant says agents were looking for computer equipment that may have hacked the Department of Health email system on November 10th.

The unauthorized user wrote “it’s time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead”, concluding, “Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late.”

Jones denies sending the message

“I didn’t even know there was a message sent. I didn’t even know what it said until yesterday,” said Jones.

Jones told us that every time someone knocks on her door since the search, her kids get jumpy.

In a release, the Department of Law Enforcement refutes Jones’ claim that agents pointed a gun at her children.

Jones stands by the claim.

“I was ready to be arrested. I put my hands up, I was ready to go. I did not expect they would point guns at my kids,” said Jones.

And she believes the state is trying to learn the names of insiders who have been talking to her.

“I promised them that nobody would find out that they were talking. I promised them confidence and I failed,” said Jones.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe account to pay for legal fees has raised $153,000 in a little over 14 hours.

Jones told us she does have video of police pointing their gun at her children.

She has not yet released it.

