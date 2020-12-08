Advertisement

Florida agents raid home of ousted COVID-19 data curator

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities have raided the home of the state’s former COVID data curator, who was ousted for making public remarks about the data.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday they’ve been investigating Rebekah Jones since early November after someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system.

Jones was fired from her post in May after she raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data. She had been reprimanded several times and was ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information.

The governor’s office declined comment.

Jones said on Twitter that agents pointed a gun at her children.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Martin was located in Franklin, North Carolina and taken into custody on two...
A man arrested in North Carolina for the murder of a local woman
A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure...
Go-Fund-Me page set up for Gainesville shooting victims
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
The city also increased the amount a person could get in aid, from $1,250, to amounts based on...
Coronavirus relief funds expanded in Gainesville
Community leaders have set up fundraisers to help cover the funeral costs of Shelby Mathis, 26,...
Fundraisers set up for family of mother, infant shot and killed in Gainesville

Latest News

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they’ve been investigating Rebekah Jones since early...
Former Fla. data scientist speaks after law enforcement agents raid her home
Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Turning point’: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97