Former Florida COVID-19 Dashboard designer’s home raided by FDLE agents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) -Florida authorities have raided the home of the state’s former coronavirus data curator that helped design the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.

Florida Department of Law enforcement (FDLE) agents said they began investigating Rebekah Jones in early November after someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system.

Following Monday’s raid of Jones’ Tallahassee home, she posted on Twitter saying quote, “At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech. They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint. They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.”

1/

There will be no update today.



At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.



They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.



They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

Jones was fired from her job in May after she raised questions about Florida’s covid-19 data. She had been reprimanded several times and was fired for violating health department policy by making public remarks about the information.

Since her firing, she has run an unofficial COVID-19 dashboard. Monday on Twitter, she claimed the execution of the search warrant was politically motivated.

The governor’s office declined to comment.

RELATED STORIES:

-Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard designer accused of posting revenge porn

-Fired COVID-19 dashboard manager raises red flags about accuracy of state data

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.