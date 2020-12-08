Gainesville twins donate $650 worth of toys to Toys for Tots

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s the season of giving back and giving thanks.

“2020 has obviously been a tough year for everybody,” said Dennis Wait, the coordinator of Toys for Tots in Alachua County.

Toys for tots takes on a different look this year given COVID-19. Although, the pandemic offers a unique opportunity for people to show kindness to strangers.

“Some kids are unfortunate for toys and we want them to feel happy on Christmas,” said London Walker, a toy donor.

London and her sister Layla Walker, ages seven and eight, raised $650 to buy toys for the annual drive.

“All of us, the volunteers are sitting there trying to make sure that we have what we need,” added Wait.

Last year, toys for tots helped more than 3,000 kids throughout Alachua, Gilchrist, Dixie and Levy counties.

“And so that’s the biggest thing on our mind and late last night I happened to check my email one last time and I got an email from a mom who has two special little girls and we’re super excited to see these young ladies are bringing to the table here for toys for tots,” mentioned Wait.

Caught all on camera and blasted through social media, the Irish twins spent hours on their shopping spree.

“Burlington, ross, five below, dollar tree,” mentioned the Walker sisters when remembering the multiple stores they visited. It took even longer than shopping to sort out shopping bags full of toys for boys and girls from big to small. The sisters say it was worth the hard work.

“Happy, to feel happy,” mentioned the Walker sisters. “We want them to feel like to experience the stuff that we get every year. And even on our birthdays, some kids can’t get stuff on their birthday.”

It’s not too late to grab a toy or two for this year’s giveaway. You can find toys for tots dropbox locations near you here ahead of the December 18 deadline.

