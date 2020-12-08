Advertisement

Gainesville twins donate $650 worth of toys to Toys for Tots

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s the season of giving back and giving thanks.

“2020 has obviously been a tough year for everybody,” said Dennis Wait, the coordinator of Toys for Tots in Alachua County.

Toys for tots takes on a different look this year given COVID-19. Although, the pandemic offers a unique opportunity for people to show kindness to strangers.

“Some kids are unfortunate for toys and we want them to feel happy on Christmas,” said London Walker, a toy donor.

London and her sister Layla Walker, ages seven and eight, raised $650 to buy toys for the annual drive.

“All of us, the volunteers are sitting there trying to make sure that we have what we need,” added Wait.

Last year, toys for tots helped more than 3,000 kids throughout Alachua, Gilchrist, Dixie and Levy counties.

“And so that’s the biggest thing on our mind and late last night I happened to check my email one last time and I got an email from a mom who has two special little girls and we’re super excited to see these young ladies are bringing to the table here for toys for tots,” mentioned Wait.

Caught all on camera and blasted through social media, the Irish twins spent hours on their shopping spree.

“Burlington, ross, five below, dollar tree,” mentioned the Walker sisters when remembering the multiple stores they visited. It took even longer than shopping to sort out shopping bags full of toys for boys and girls from big to small. The sisters say it was worth the hard work.

“Happy, to feel happy,” mentioned the Walker sisters. “We want them to feel like to experience the stuff that we get every year. And even on our birthdays, some kids can’t get stuff on their birthday.”

It’s not too late to grab a toy or two for this year’s giveaway. You can find toys for tots dropbox locations near you here ahead of the December 18 deadline.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure...
Go-Fund-Me page set up for Gainesville shooting victims
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Brandon Martin was located in Franklin, North Carolina and taken into custody on two...
A man arrested in North Carolina for the murder of a local woman
The city also increased the amount a person could get in aid, from $1,250, to amounts based on...
Coronavirus relief funds expanded in Gainesville
Community leaders have set up fundraisers to help cover the funeral costs of Shelby Mathis, 26,...
Fundraisers set up for family of mother, infant shot and killed in Gainesville

Latest News

The woman who created the COVID-19 Dashboard for the state of Fl had her home raided by federal...
COVID Data Raid
A house in Alachua County caught fire in its chimney.
Alachua County Chimney Fire
Two special, caring girls helped fill the toy bags of children in need this holiday season.
Toys for Tots
Cynthia Moore Chestnut believes she can revitalize the Democratic Party of Alachua County.
Chestnut Fl Dem Chair