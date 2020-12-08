Advertisement

Gator women reach 4-1, take down FAU, 88-76

Team showing no ill effects from fourth game in seven days
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-Senior guard Kiki Smith scored 17 of her career-high 27 points in the first half and also grabbed 11 rebounds to lift the Florida women’s basketball team to an 88-76 victory over Florida Atlantic on Monday night at the O’Connell Center. The Gators improve to 4-1 overall and drop the Owls to 1-2.

The game turned on a decisive 19-6 second quarter run that enabled the Gators to take command and build a 46-31 lead at the break.

Lavender Briggs added 14 points and went over the 500 point mark for her career in just her 34th game, making her the fastest Gator to reach that plateau in 14 years. Yasmeen Chang chipped in 11 points off the bench in her second appearance at Florida since transferring from Miami.

The Gators travel to face UNC Asheville on Wednesday at 4pm.

