Newberry volleyball star to row in college

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Grace Oelrich, a member of Newberry’s volleyball team that made back to back appearances in state championship matches in 2019 and 2020, has committed to a college. The catch is she is signing for a sport that she didn’t compete in as a Panther.

Oelrich, a 6-foot middle blocker, will be a member of the crew team at Rollins College in Winter Park. The Tars have nine meets scheduled for next spring and compete in the Sunshine State Conference. Although she is already a well-conditioned athlete, Oelrich knows rowing presents a new set of challenges.

“I just have to run and get in good cardio shape,” said Oelrich. “The coach wants me to wait to row until I get there because he doesn’t want me to learn the wrong technique. So now it’s just really running and trying to transition into more of a cardio based sport.”

