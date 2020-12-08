Advertisement

Political cartoonist let go from Gainesville Sun after controversial cartoon

Jake Fuller was let go from the Gainesville Sun due to the cartoon.
By AJ Willy
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A freelance cartoonist was let go from the Gainesville Sun after some say a recent cartoon went too far.

Jake Fuller has been a freelance cartoonist with the Gainesville Sun for 8 years. This Sunday, they published a cartoon that depicts domestic violence in terms of the Springs County movement and the Alachua County Commission.

According to Fuller, a City Commissioner saw the cartoon and complained to the Gainesville Sun. “He apparently complained to the editor that it was in poor taste because of the, there had been a double homicide here in town and domestic violence,” Fuller told TV20.

Fuller said that his deadline for submitting the cartoons is on Wednesdays, which was well before the double homicide took place.

“Like how am I supposed to know? I did it four, almost five days ahead of time,” Fuller said. “And in my defense, the imagery has been used countless times in editorial cartooning.”

As an editorial cartoonist, Fuller says he is supposed to express his political opinion, even if others don’t necessarily agree with his views.

“You’re supposed to get feedback,” said Fuller. “Well apparently, they don’t like feedback. So, at least they don’t like opposing viewpoints, because I’m a conservative.”

Fuller says over the years, the only cartoons the editors have declined have been ones that shed a bad light on local democratic politicians.

We reached out to the Gainesville Sun and received a state regarding Fuller’s termination. It said, “Jake Fuller has not been a Sun employee for a number of years and his editorial cartoons have been run on a freelance basis. His cartoon that ran Sunday caused us to reevaluate that arrangement, but it was not the sole reason that we decided to stop publishing his cartoons. We aim to publish a broad array of opinions, presented in a thoughtful and constructive way.”

The statement does not clarify the other potential reasons they decided to stop publishing his cartoons.

