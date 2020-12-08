Russell Report: Victory over Tennessee places Florida in SEC Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida has won the SEC Eastern division in football after beating Tennessee Saturday and that was a definite goal for this team because it sends them to Atlanta to play mighty Alabama. Alabama crushed the LSU tigers Saturday 55-17 setting a record as the tigers suffer the largest home loss by a defending national champion since the AP Poll era started in 1936. And the tide has now scored 35 or more points in 22 straight games, the longest streak of that kind in college football history. That has some Gator fans wondering if Florida is good enough to hang with Alabama. So now, next up for LSU is Florida! Think some Gator fans will do some comparing, to see if Florida can match what Alabama did in beating LSU, right before they meet in the SEC title game?

Some controversy last week over what the acc decided to do in allowing Clemson and Notre Dame to not play their final regular season games, setting up a rematch in the ACC title game of the regular season match up that saw Notre Dame beat Clemson. Many feel this sets up the acc to get two teams in the college football playoff and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took note, asking if the Irish and Clemson were ranked say, fifth and sixth in the rankings, and not in the top four as they are now, would they make that same decision? I totally get Sankey’s point but I think it’s a smart move by the ACC. A commissioner’s job is to look out for their own league and that’s what the ACC guy John Swofford is doing. Another example of the myth of the power five conferences working together...they do it, but only when it’s convenient. And in this pandemic laced season, it’s not convenient.

Finally, it’s only a small sample size but I sure like what I see from the Gator men’s basketball team so far. And before going any further, a shout out to the Gator women who are also off to a nice start. Gator Coach Mike White promised a more uptempo style of play and he’s delivered on that promise. Tre Mann is adjusting nicely to playing the point and Tyree Appleby is lightning quick there too but both have to cut down on turnovers. Florida is attacking the rim much more and there are a lot of different players that can score. With a bunch of new faces like Appleby, Colin Castleton and Anthony Duruji added to the mix of returners like Noah Locke, Scottie Lewis and pre-season SEC player of the year selection Keyontae Johnson, I believe this team is going to be a lot better than many people think and perhaps then Mike White will get credit for being the solid coach I think he is.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.