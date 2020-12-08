Santa Fe College’s CCAMPIS grant creates opportunity for parents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grant will help low-income parents who need child care assistance while taking college courses.

Santa Fe College was awarded the CCAMPIS grant which stands for Child Care Access Means Parents In School.

The grant will offer financial assistance with the child while the parent attends classes.

Associate Vice President in Academic Affairs for Liberal Arts and Sciences Stefanie Waschull said parents will pay 25% of the childcare fee and the grant will cover 75% of the cost.

CCAMPIS is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and it would also offer parenting workshops through partnerships with community agencies to eligible parents.

“It’s our desire to serve those in our community to help them attend college and achieve a high-wage and high-demand job and ultimately change the trajectory of their families as they can leave poverty and become college role models for their own children,” Waschull said. “We impact that one family but we also impact our entire community when things like that happen.”

Parents living in the Alachua County Qualified Opportunity Zones located in east Gainesville and southeastern portions of Alachua County would be given priority for financial assistance based on eligibility.

“Lack of access to childcare is often discussed as an unrecognized barrier to student success simply because students who don’t have childcare don’t even come to school,” Waschull said. “Childcare access is a barrier that oftentimes is practically insurmountable for young adults and parents.”

For more information, contact CCAMPIS Interim Coordinator, Stephanie Norman at stephanie.norman@sfcollege.edu or call 352-395-5563.

