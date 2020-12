GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida men’s basketball will open up its SEC schedule against Vanderbilt on ESPN 2 at the end of the month.

The Southeastern Conference announced television designations and start times for the Gators’ 18-game conference slate on Monday.

Here is a breakdown of the schedule:

SEC announces television designations and start times for Florida basketball (WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.