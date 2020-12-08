Advertisement

Teen charged with evidence tampering in connection to murder

On Sunday Ocala police got a call of shots fired at the Sutton Place Apartment complex just after noon. When they arrived they found 15-year-old Chris Chevelon Jr. with a gun shot wound.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old is charged with evidence tampering following a shooting death of a 15-year-old.

On Sunday Ocala police got a call of shots fired at the Sutton Place Apartments complex just after noon. When they arrived they found Chris Chevelon Jr. on the north side of the complex with a gun shot wound.

Police said that Chevelon and his friends were confronted by unknown people in an unknown vehicle while walking around the apartment complex, and that’s when the shots were fired. After he was shot, the 14-year-old picked up Chevelon’s gun and fled the area.

Detectives say the teen admitted to taking the gun but gave inconsistent information of what he did with the weapon.

“Right now we’re still looking into motives. Based on witness statements and speaking to some of the deceased’s friends we’re not really sure, it’s unknown at this time if he has issues with anyone in the area or if he was currently fighting with someone, so we’re following leads and listening to witnesses right now,” OPD Public Information Officer, Corie Byrd said in an interview with TV20 on Monday.

RELATED STORY: Police investigate a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy

Police also said they don’t believe this was a form of gang violence

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

