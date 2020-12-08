Advertisement

Vanguard High School community in mourning after death of student

Vanguard High School student Chris Chevelon Jr. was shot and killed Sunday while walking with...
Vanguard High School student Chris Chevelon Jr. was shot and killed Sunday while walking with his friends in the Sutton Apartment complex in Ocala, FL.(Vanguard High School)
By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Vanguard High School community is in mourning while Ocala police are getting closer to answer in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

A small memorial with balloons, stuffed animals, a football and candles rests behind an apartment building at Sutton Place Apartments in memory of Chris Chevelon Jr.

The Vanguard student was shot and killed on Sunday.

“It was very very clear immediately the impact that Chris has had on his teachers and then when we had school yesterday a lot of our students took the news very hard,” Vanguard Principal Chris Carlisle said.

The sophomore spent many nights out here on the field at Booster Stadium as he played for the Vanguard Knights.

The district’s Mobile Crisis Response team was at the high school Monday.

Roughly 20 students and a handful of staff members spoke to counseling staff.

“I had a faculty meeting Monday morning and I asked them and provided them with some things to look our for for their students. Our students, not all of them will speak out if they nee help so our teachers have been very diligent about just watching our students and providing them the support that they need,” Carlisle said.

 Ocala police are inching closer to an answer.

Police said they’ve arrested a 14-year-old for evidence tampering, after he was recorded picking up Chevelon’s gun and fleeing from the scene.

While police continue to search for the shooter, the Vanguard High School community is praying for justice.

“We’re just heartbroken. You don’t truly understand the impact that a student has until they’re no longer here and that’s definitely the case in Chris’s case. He had a huge impact and he’ll be missed and we just pray for Chris and his family,” Carlisle said.

 As their saying goes, ‘once a knight, always a knight.’

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

