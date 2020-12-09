Advertisement

9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake

Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.
Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.(Greenville County Parks and Recreation)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Park officials in South Carolina say a 9-pound goldfish was found during recent testing at lakes in the county.

Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9lb goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Posted by Greenville Rec on Monday, December 7, 2020

The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Ty Houck, with Greenville County Parks and Recreation, said a 4.5 pound largemouth bass was also found in the lake, according to WYFF.

National Geographic says the average goldfish weighs between .2 and .6 pounds, but can weigh over 5 pounds in the wild.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Martin was located in Franklin, North Carolina and taken into custody on two...
A man arrested in North Carolina for the murder of a local woman
Community leaders have set up fundraisers to help cover the funeral costs of Shelby Mathis, 26,...
Fundraisers set up for family of mother, infant shot and killed in Gainesville
Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard designer accused of posting revenge porn
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure...
Go-Fund-Me page set up for Gainesville shooting victims

Latest News

The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
Vaccine distribution plan in Alachua County
Alachua County Health Department presents COVID-19 vaccine plan
Vaccine distribution plan in Alachua County
Alachua County Health Department presents COVID-19 vaccine plan
Three Rivers Legal Services launches public information campaign on CDC eviction moratorium
Three Rivers Legal Services releases public information campaign on CDC eviction moratorium