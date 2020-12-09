After a crime spree last week in Levy County, a man pleads not guilty to any charges

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - He faces at least four felony charges and a slew of criminal traffic complaints after a crime spree last week, but 29-year-old Dante Schmucker says he’s not guilty.

Levy County Court records show that on Tuesday, Schmucker filed written pleas of not guilty for charges ranging from grand theft auto to drug possession to aggravated battery and burglary.

Last Thursday Levy County deputies say Schmucker led law enforcement on two chases. In between the chases deputies say he broke into a house and stole a car.

RELATED STORY:

Man breaks into home, leads Levy County deputies on two car chases before arrest

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.