Advertisement

After a crime spree last week in Levy County, a man pleads not guilty to any charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - He faces at least four felony charges and a slew of criminal traffic complaints after a crime spree last week, but 29-year-old Dante Schmucker says he’s not guilty.

Levy County Court records show that on Tuesday, Schmucker filed written pleas of not guilty for charges ranging from grand theft auto to drug possession to aggravated battery and burglary.

Last Thursday Levy County deputies say Schmucker led law enforcement on two chases. In between the chases deputies say he broke into a house and stole a car.

RELATED STORY:

Man breaks into home, leads Levy County deputies on two car chases before arrest

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Fuller was let go from the Gainesville Sun due to the cartoon.
Political cartoonist let go from Gainesville Sun after controversial cartoon
Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard designer accused of posting revenge porn
The Newberry mayor wrote a Facebook post on Tuesday, denouncing the Sun’s decision to not...
UPDATE: The Gainesville Sun will now run Jordan Marlowe’s response to its editorial
Community leaders have set up fundraisers to help cover the funeral costs of Shelby Mathis, 26,...
Fundraisers set up for family of mother, infant shot and killed in Gainesville
Brandon Martin was located in Franklin, North Carolina and taken into custody on two...
A man arrested in North Carolina for the murder of a local woman

Latest News

Free COVID testing and Flu shot
Alachua County Health Department to host free COVID-19 testing and flu shots event
Vaccine distribution plan in Alachua County
Alachua County Health Department presents COVID-19 vaccine plan
Vaccine distribution plan in Alachua County
Alachua County Health Department presents COVID-19 vaccine plan
Three Rivers Legal Services launches public information campaign on CDC eviction moratorium
Three Rivers Legal Services releases public information campaign on CDC eviction moratorium