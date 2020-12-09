Advertisement

Alachua County Health Department presents COVID-19 vaccine plan

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In two weeks’ time, Alachua county reported nearly 1,067 positive cases out of more than 22,000 tests resulting in a positivity rate of 4.7%.

“So it’s surging, the cases are surging.”

Now, Department of Health Director Paul Myers is presented to county commissioners his vaccine distribution plan.

“Shands in Gainesville, I was on the phone with some of their leadership this morning and they’ll be sharing those doses with Shands in Jacksonville,” added Myers. “The other hospitals will be down in Orlando, and the southeast part of the state. And one over in Hillsborough county. So again, this is going to trickle out and the vaccine will be a lot more available.”

Vaccine distribution is a four-phased plan in Alachua county.

The first phase is for healthcare workers, first responders and high-risk people in long-term care facilities. Phase two for essential workers and the next phase for young adults, kids and general workers. The last phase covers the general public.

“When I’m going to get vaccines in the Alachua county health department? I don’t know,” said Myers. He predicts vaccines will be in the area come Springtime.

“What I can tell you is that we’ve worked with Ed Jimenez and his staff over at Shands and we have space over in their deep freeze over there to store thousands and thousands and thousands of doses,” assured Myers.

The board voted unanimously to renew the latest emergency order.

