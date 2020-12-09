Alachua County Health Department to host free COVID-19 testing and flu shots event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Health Department is working to protect residents from two viruses.

The department is teaming up with the COVID-19 Student Service Corps at University of Florida.

They will provide free coronavirus tests and flu shots. The event starts at 9 am on Saturday at the Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center on Northeast 13th Street.

The department has 500 tests to administer. Tests and shots will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

