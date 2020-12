Deadlines you need to know for holiday shipping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Companies are expecting more people to ship gifts this year during the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, if you want your gifts to make it before the holiday - you might consider shipping them earlier.

If you want your package to make it before Christmas, here are the different deadlines for you to ship your gifts.

Priority Mail International (Africa, Central & South America) - Nov. 30

First-Class Package International (Africa, Central & South America) - Nov. 30

Priority Mail Express International ( Africa, Central & South America) - Dec. 7

Priority Mail International (Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Middle East) - Dec. 7

First-Class Package International Service (Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Middle East) - Dec. 7

Priority Mail Express International (Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Middle East) - Dec. 14

USPS Retail Ground - Dec. 15

First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 18

Priority Mail Service - Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service - Dec. 23

FedEx Smart Post - Dec. 9

FedEx Ground - Dec. 15

FedEx Home Delivery - Dec. 15

FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 21

FedEx International Economy (Mexico) - Dec. 21

FedEx 2-Day - Dec. 22

FedEx International Priority (Canada and Mexico) - Dec. 22

FedEx International Economy (Puerto Rico and Canada)- Dec. 22

FedEx Standard Overnight - Dec. 23

FedEx Priority Overnight - Dec. 23

FedEx International Priority (Puerto Rico) - Dec. 23

UPS Ground - Dec. 15

UPS Standard (Canada and Mexico) - Dec. 13

UPS Worldwide Expedited (Mexico) - Dec. 19

UPS Worldwide Express (Mexico) - Dec. 20

UPS Worldwide Expedited (Canada) - Dec. 20

UPS 3-Day Select - Dec. 21

UPS 2nd-Day Air - Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 23

Worldwide Express (Canada) - Dec. 23)

Standard - Dec. 12

Prime Free 2-Day - Dec. 21

Prime Free 1-Day - Dec. 23

Prime Free Same-Day - Dec. 24

Prime Now 2-Hour Dec. 24

SmartMail Ground - Dec. 11

SmartMail Expedited - Dec. 15

Express (Africa, Central & South America) - Dec. 16

SmartMail Expedited Max - Dec. 17

Express (Canada, Mexico, Asia/Pacific Rim, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Middle East) - Dec. 18

For more information on holiday shipping deadlines, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB/WMC. All rights reserved.