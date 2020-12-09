Advertisement

Eight pounds of meth found in Suwannee County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sherriff Deputies arrested two people Tuesday night after they were found with eight pounds of methamphetamines’ in their possession.

Deputies arrested Gloria Rastin and Ricky Stephens on drug possession charges with intent to distribute.

The arrest was made in McAplin on 89th road as part of an investigation involving Homeland Security.

Both people are being held in the Suwannee Co. Jail.

