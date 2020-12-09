Advertisement

Food giveaway in High Springs on Wednesday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A food distribution is planned in Alachua Co. on Wednesday.

Anna James Food Ministry invites people to the High Springs Civic Center at 1 pm for the weekly event.

Volunteers help hand out produce, potatoes, bread, and meat.

The ministry said food distributions have helped over 900 families each week, including giving away food ahead of Thanksgiving in November.

