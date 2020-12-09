Free pet adoptions available in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re looking to bring a new member of the family home this holiday season, you can do so for free.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida, Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue, and Puppy Hill Far Animal Rescue are teaming up to offer free pet adoptions.

The “home for the holidays” event will have thousands of animals up for adoption.

The animals will be sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped.

The event lasts through Sunday.

