HITS Winter Circuit set to kick off

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A popular winter time horse riding series is set to return to Ocala.

HITS Ocala Winter Circuit will start Wednesday with the Ocala Holiday Classic. The event lasts five days and will conclude on Sunday, Dec 13th.

The schedule last for 12 weeks with events going through March. The circuit ends with the Great American $1 million Grand Prix

Ocala Holiday Festival - National / 4*December 16-20, 2020

Ocala January Classic - I - Regional I / 4*January 19-24

Ocala January Festival - II - National / 5*January 26-31

Ocala Premiere - III - National / 5*February 2-7

Ocala Winter Classic - IV - Premier / 6*February 9-14

Ocala Winter Festival - V - Premier / 6*February 16-21

Ocala Masters - VI - Premier / 6*February 23-28

Ocala Tournament - VII - Premier / 6*March 2-7

Ocala Winter Finals - VIII - Premier / 5*March 9-14

Ocala Winter Celebration - IX - Premier / 6*March 16-21

Ocala Championship - X - Premier / 6*March 23-28

HITS has held it’ Winter Circuit in Ocala since 1985. They moved to Post Time Farm in 2002.

