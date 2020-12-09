Advertisement

Kids take car for multistate joyride, allegedly as part of social media challenge

By WCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A social media challenge may have inspired a 12-year-old boy to take his 7-year-old cousin on a five-hour, multistate joyride from New York to the New Jersey-Delaware border.

Investigators looking into a report of two missing children Monday say surveillance video showed a 12-year-old boy taking the keys for a white Range Rover. Then, he and his 7-year-old female cousin drove off from their home in New York City.

“Everyone gets a temptation at that age to do something crazy. You just hope as a parent that they don’t hurt themselves or anyone else,” neighbor Lawrence Keyser said.

Police used E-ZPass and license plate readers to track the vehicle.

New Jersey state troopers later spotted the SUV, flashing sirens to get it to stop, but said the boy sped off. Police eased off the pursuit for the safety of the children.

Eventually, the 12-year-old used his dad’s credit card to buy cookies at a rest stop. The credit card was flagged and the kids apprehended. They were taken into custody and are OK. They were later released to their family and taken home.

Police said no one will face any charges.

It turns out the whole incident may have been part of a social media challenge to take a car and drive it until it runs out of gas.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Fuller was let go from the Gainesville Sun due to the cartoon.
Political cartoonist let go from Gainesville Sun after controversial cartoon
Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard designer accused of posting revenge porn
The Newberry mayor wrote a Facebook post on Tuesday, denouncing the Sun’s decision to not...
UPDATE: The Gainesville Sun will now run Jordan Marlowe’s response to its editorial
Community leaders have set up fundraisers to help cover the funeral costs of Shelby Mathis, 26,...
Fundraisers set up for family of mother, infant shot and killed in Gainesville
Brandon Martin was located in Franklin, North Carolina and taken into custody on two...
A man arrested in North Carolina for the murder of a local woman

Latest News

For more than five hours, the 12-year-old and 7-year-old were able to elude police and make it...
NY kids take car on joyride, elude police for more than 5 hours
In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of...
New Zealand marks one year since volcanic eruption killed 22
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
‘A new movement’: Trump’s false election claims take hold in states
Schmuckers pleads not guilty
After a crime spree last week in Levy County, a man pleads not guilty to any charges