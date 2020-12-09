Ocala to bring back movie nights

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Movie lovers in Ocala will be getting a popular event on select Friday nights in 2021.

The Recreation and Parks Dept. will host five Friday night movie nights on selected dates next year.

The movies being shown include, a Fistful of Dollars, Frida, the Lorax, the Karate Kid, and The Man who Invented Christmas.

The dates and times are as listed:

Friday, Jan. 8 – A Fistful of Dollars, 7 p.m., Fort King National Historic Landmark, 3925 E Fort King St. (Film is rated R).

Friday, Mar. 26 – Frida, 7:30 p.m., Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE 5 St. (Film is rated R).

Friday, April 9 – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012), 8:30 p.m. at Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St.

Friday, Sep. 10 – The Karate Kid, 8 p.m., Jervey Gantt Recreation Complex, 2390 SE 36 Ave.

Friday, Dec. 10 – The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017), 7 p.m., Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St.

The events are free to the public.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.