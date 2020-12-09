Ocala to bring back movie nights
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Movie lovers in Ocala will be getting a popular event on select Friday nights in 2021.
The Recreation and Parks Dept. will host five Friday night movie nights on selected dates next year.
The movies being shown include, a Fistful of Dollars, Frida, the Lorax, the Karate Kid, and The Man who Invented Christmas.
The dates and times are as listed:
Friday, Jan. 8 – A Fistful of Dollars, 7 p.m., Fort King National Historic Landmark, 3925 E Fort King St. (Film is rated R).
Friday, Mar. 26 – Frida, 7:30 p.m., Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE 5 St. (Film is rated R).
Friday, April 9 – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012), 8:30 p.m. at Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St.
Friday, Sep. 10 – The Karate Kid, 8 p.m., Jervey Gantt Recreation Complex, 2390 SE 36 Ave.
Friday, Dec. 10 – The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017), 7 p.m., Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St.
The events are free to the public.
