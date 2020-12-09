Advertisement

Pets up for adoption in Marion County: Dec 9

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable pets in Marion Co.

Cranberry is a two-year-old long haired cat.

Shelter staff say she’s a laid-back kind of girl who’s a little timid at first, but if you give her a chance, she’ll quickly warm up to you.

James is a two-year-old mixed breed dog.

He’s got a sweet face and a personality to match.

Staff say he walks well on a leash and already has some of his basic commands down.

Sarah is a nine-month-old short haired kitten.

Apparently, she was a little on the wild side when she first came in, but with some love and attention, she’s become quite a love bug herself.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County animal services for more information or visit the shelter tuesday through saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit marioncountyfl.org/animal

