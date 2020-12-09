Advertisement

Santa Fe edges P.K. Yonge to stay unbeaten

Ernest Ross leads Raiders past Blue Wave
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The undefeated Santa Fe Raiders (3-0) took down P.K. Yonge (2-2) Tuesday night in Alachua County boys basketball play.

Led by 21 points from North Carolina State signee Ernest Ross, the Raiders outlasted the Blue Wave attack to win 55-50.

Santa Fe will play at Eastside Thursday while P.K. Yonge will host Buchholz Friday.

