Santa Fe edges P.K. Yonge to stay unbeaten

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The undefeated Santa Fe Raiders (3-0) took down P.K. Yonge (2-2) Tuesday night in Alachua County boys basketball play.

Led by 21 points from North Carolina State signee Ernest Ross, the Raiders outlasted the Blue Wave attack to win 55-50.

Santa Fe will play at Eastside Thursday while P.K. Yonge will host Buchholz Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.