Support local businesses with ‘31 Days of Shop GNV’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop local this season with their 31 Days of Shop GNV program.

Running through December 23rd, for each of the 31 days a different local business is featured with a special daily deal.

VP Member of Development for the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, Steve Cannon, said this is the first year this program is in place, and that now it’s more important than ever to support local businesses.

“A lot of people tend to shop online especially this year during a pandemic,” said VP Member of Development for the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, Steve Cannon. “We just want to emphasize that not only can our local retailers serve their needs for what they’re looking for but they can also offer in a safe way.”

Cannon said shopping locally benefits the entire community.

“They can take care of what your needs are locally and tax dollars stay locally to help fix our roads and fund our schools do everything that we need as a community to keep thriving,” Cannon said.

For places like Wards Supermarket, Owner Danielle Ward Williams said this promotion not only helps the store and it’s customers, but it’s over 300 local suppliers as well.

“The community supports all of our local vendors are farmers and even some of the people that make soaps and I’ll kinds of different products for our store,” said Williams.

Wards Natural Food Manager, Russ Welker said he’s thankful for the support of customers through this hard year.

“A lot of merchants have had a hard time through this COVID period, please support the locals, they want to be here when COVID is gone.”

A variety of services along with jewelers, furniture and clothing stores are participating. For the full list of retailers and deals click here.

