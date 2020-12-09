Three Rivers Legal Services releases public information campaign on CDC eviction moratorium

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida legal service is trying to help people stay in their homes during the pandemic.

The Three Rivers Legal Services launched a public information campaign on the CDC’s eviction moratorium. They say the moratorium prevents landlords from removing tenants. But, to be protected a declaration must be signed among other requirements.

The declaration must be signed under penalty of perjury and requires you to certify that:

You have used your best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing.

Your income is less than $99,000 per year ($198,000 if filing a joint return) for 2020, you were not required to file taxes in 2019 or if you received a Stimulus Payment.

You are unable to pay your full rent due to a substantial loss of income, loss of hours or wages, you were laid off or you had extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.

You are using your best efforts to make partial payments of rent on time.

If you are evicted, you are likely to become homeless and would need to move to a shelter or home shared by other people.

You understand you must still pay rent and follow the rest of your obligations under your lease agreement.

You must sign and date the declaration and deliver it to your landlord. Keep a copy for your records. If an eviction has been filed against you, you must also file it with the court in your eviction case.