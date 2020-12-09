University of Florida researchers to study age-related muscle loss abroad International Space Station

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cells were launched into space to help University of Florida researchers understand why adults lose muscle strength as they age.

The study will help UF scientists understand microgravity effects on human muscle cells and could aid the development of new therapies for Sacropenia, a condition associated with age-related muscle loss.

The experiment will provide insight into muscle cell biology and how tissues respond differently in space.

Scientists put 16 skeletal muscle cells onto the chips and the rocket carrying the cells launched on Sunday.

Half of the cells were from a young group under 40 years old, while the other half were collected from adults over 60 years old.

Half the cells in each group will receive electronic stimulation to encourage muscle contractions while the others will not.

“We can, from this data set, see if there’s a disease process and potential targets we can go after to look at new medications and possible new medications to treat muscle weakness and muscle atrophy,” said Dr. Siobhan Malany, a UF associate professor of Pharmacodynamics. “The idea is can you understand this disease process in a much shorter time frame in a space station in low gravity versus on Earth.”

The experiment will run for 14 days in space while the laboratory is expected to spend a month aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The muscle cells will be preserved in a special liquid once the experiment is over so scientists can complete gene expression analysis when the chips return to Earth.

