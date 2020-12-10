Clear mask donation help child care providers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Teaching has it’s challenges, especially when educating younger children.

As part of the Faces are Essential initiative, the first of roughly 2,500 clear masks were distributed this morning to two different child care providers.

Thursday’s masks were donated by State Representative Stan McClain, Senator Dennis Baxley, and Congressman Daniel Webster.

“The biggest thing is that people can see the rest of your face now,” McClain said.

And that’s what child care providers like Faye Goring said is going to be beneficial to them.

“This is a very good thing for us to have, now that we’re in this pandemic,” Goring said.

Goring was given a box of 24 masks, which she said will help her and her staff when it comes to teaching and connecting with the children.

“To have the clear masks is really good. Teaching children how to read or sound out letters or even new kids that come into your building. They see your face and they’re a little more comfortable with you,” Goring added.

The masks are branded as anti-fog, fluid resistant, and latex free.

160 early learning centers in Marion County will receive the masks.

“Childcare is an essential business. Childcare is necessary for us to be able to go to work. Childcare business are also small businesses that need to be operational to survive an the services they provide are to some of our youngest children, and we will distribute as far and wide as we can at this point in time with the inventory of supplies that we’ve been able to reach through the partnership,” CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County, Roseann Fricks said.

Early Learning Coalition officials said this is an investment of more than 7,500 dollars.

