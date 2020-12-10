Columbia County Report: Winter wonderland set to open at FGC and LCPD seeking info after discovery of skeletal remains

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continue to look into the discovery of skeletal remains.

One week ago, a man told police he was looking for a homeless friend. When LCPD checked out the camp near NW Railroad Avenue, they found the man dead in his tent. The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office in Jacksonville for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Police are asking anyone that has information about this incident or who may know the identity of the deceased to contact the department.

The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will be looking for public feedback as they vet potential tenants for the former Lake Shore Hospital in Lake City. Priority will be given to those who would continue to operate the site as a medical facility.

“Most people that we hear from believe that there is a shortage of services in certain areas, for example, emergency room services,” said Dale Williams, Executive Director for the Lake Shore Hospital Authority. “They’re interested in making sure that we continue to explore and look at what we can do to make sure there’s a met need.”

The hospital authority plans to consider submissions at the beginning of next year. Community Health Systems, who previously leased the property and operated the hospital, officially vacated the site on October 1.

The hospital authority has maintained a minimal staff of five in the facility to keep up electrical, ventilation, and I.T. systems and ensure that the building will be ready for new tenants in the future.

The weather may not be frightful, but a winter wonderland is taking shape in Columbia County on the campus of Florida Gateway College.

This Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m., the college library and grounds will be lit up with thousands of lights, inflatable holiday decorations and snow falling throughout the evening. The one-day event was created by the college when other events were canceled due to Covid-19.

“We want to have an event for our students, our student’s kids, students’ parents, and also the community and we think we can keep a safe event and enjoy the holiday spirit because we really need it here with everything that’s going on,” said FGC President Dr. Lawrence Barrett.

Games, activities, and holiday arts and crafts will be available outside. Holiday music performances by students and local singers will happen on an outdoor stage. A 30 movie screen is being assembled and holiday movie shorts will be shown.

The wonderland is free and open to the general public. Masks are required inside buildings and are encouraged outside. The event will end at 9 p.m.

