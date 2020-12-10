Long time Alachua County Appraiser explains what has changed over 40 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lot has changed in in 4 decades since Ed Crapo became Alachua County Property Appraiser in 1980. He has seen leniency in issuing homestead exemptions and a vertical development in Gainesville buildings over the past five years.

However, some things are moving faster than others.

“The cost of housing…rather you’re renting or buying it is outstripping growth and wages,” said Ed Crapo. “But i think the housing market is going to create some innovation that we’ve only began to see a little bit of.”

Crapo says what hasn’t changed much is the complications of annexation and boundary lines in the different cities.

The biggest change he’s seen is an expected one, a change in technology.

“We’ve got google street view, we got a lot of different ways we can look and see what a building’s got,” said Crapo.

After forty years in his position, Ed Crapo says the best part of his job was watching his team grow over the years.

Property appraisers from Putnam and Clay County started by working under him.

“They’ve been able to leave from here and become successful in other places,” added Crapo.

He also gave advice for the upcoming property appraiser.

“Listen carefully, be compassionate and keep learning and try to have a lot of fun,” suggested Crapo.

He has been honored with several awards, including the Legacy Award from the Florida Association of Property Appraisers.

While he won’t be in the position any longer, Crapo is not retiring. He just feels it is time to let new energy come into the office.

“I want to thank the people of Alachua County for the privilege of serving,” said Crapo. “It’s been a wonderful experience.”

Ayesha Solomon will step into his position early Jan. 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.