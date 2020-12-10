Advertisement

Runaway UPS truck crashes into cars parked on street

By KMGH staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Some scary moments for a neighborhood in Colorado, as a runaway UPS truck rolled backwards down a street and hit a row of cars.

Footage of the crash was captured by a Ring doorbell camera.

Erika Gaum and her young son had been working out in her flower beds minutes before.

“I ran to the front door, peaked my head out and I saw a UPS truck has slammed into our neighbors’ cars that were parked out on the street,” she said.

A neighbor told her the Gaum’s tow truck and trailer had been hit too, knocking some industrial equipment into her front yard.

“After it hit the trailer, it kind of skidded along and then hit the fender and ripped the tire,” Gaum said.

From there, it slammed into three cars.

Gabriela Augustin-Sanchez says her dad had put a lot of hard work and hard-earned cash fixing up his Ford. It’s now a crumpled heap of metal, rubber and plastic.

“Cars are his passion,” she said. “He’s always working on cars, but that was one of his most prized possessions. And he was very proud of it.”

According to the police report, the driver said he’d made a delivery, jumped back in but the truck wouldn’t start. Then it popped out of gear and started rolling backwards, hitting parked cars and trucks.

“We’re heading into the holidays and this is our work truck, so we kind of need some action,” Gaum said.

Gaum says she’s reached out to UPS four or five days in a row to ask about their damage claim.

“Every day, somebody said somebody will contact you by the end of the day, and that has yet to happen,” she said.

In response to a question on how soon they’ll contact the victims, UPS sent a statement saying they’re “thankful everyone is safe.”

They’re “investigating the situation” and “will respond accordingly,” the company representative said.

Gaum is hoping it’s sooner rather than later.

“Call me, UPS,” she said. “Give me a call.”

According to a police report, the 21-year-old driver was issued a citation for operating an unsafe vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend
According to Gainesville Police, the student was crossing the street at 2000 West University...
University of Florida student killed in hit and run, GPD looking for suspect
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Police tape
Third hit and run incident this week injures a woman in Gainesville
Ocala police have issued a warrant for the arrest James Barahona.
Man wanted for possession of child pornography in Ocala flees country

Latest News

The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to...
Scientists discover new, iridescent snake in Vietnam
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin lawmakers withhold funds to counties for recount
As traffic camera shows, Strider the husky hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a...
Caught on camera: Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway