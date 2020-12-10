University of Florida student killed in hit and run, GPD looking for suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police has confirmed the identity of the University of Florida student killed in a hit and run incident on Wednesday night.

Margaret Paxton of Jacksonville was struck as she crossed the road on 2000 West University Avenue.

Gainesville Police confirm that the hit and run victim last night was Margaret Paxton of Jacksonville. Paxton was a UF student. Call GPD's tip line at 352-393-7700 if you have any information on the BMW Sedan they believe was involved. https://t.co/8UFLFoCCgn — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) December 10, 2020

GPD is still investigating the incident.

GPD Public Information Officer Graham Glover urged drivers and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings.

“We have in certain parts of this town very densely populated areas where folks are walking and riding their bikes,” Graham said. “All of us need to do a better job of being aware of our surroundings and ensuring that everybody can use the roadways appropriately, safely, and in a way where something like this doesn’t happen.”

WCJB will have more on this story as we continue to follow the latest developments.

