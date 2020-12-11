Advertisement

18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:12 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Brave, bold and outgoing are just a few words that Kelly Shearer uses to describe her best friend who was taken from her too soon.

“I want people to know how great of a person she was,” said Shearer.

Gainesville Police say that at around 11 PM Wednesday night, 18-year-old Margaret Paxton was crossing University Avenue when she was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene.

“Truly a fighter in everything that she went through,” mentioned Shearer. The two started at the University of Florida together and met in 9th grade in Jacksonville.

“She would always let me hang out with her and her friends which I really appreciated,” added Shearer. “I would say she’s definitely like my most genuine friend.”

Police are still searching for the driver of the BMW sedan they suspect left the scene.

RELATED STORIES:

https://www.wcjb.com/2020/12/10/university-of-florida-student-killed-in-hit-and-run-gpd-looking-for-suspect/

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gainesville Police, the student was crossing the street at 2000 West University...
University of Florida student killed in hit and run, GPD looking for suspect
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Police tape
Third hit and run incident this week injures a woman in Gainesville
Ocala police have issued a warrant for the arrest James Barahona.
Man wanted for possession of child pornography in Ocala flees country

Latest News

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
SunState Radiant Name Change
SunState Federal Credit Union to change its name
Williston Xmas Lights
3rd annual Christmas in the Quarry light display kicked off Friday night
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Toy giveaway flyer
FAMU students give back to their Gainesville community for the holidays