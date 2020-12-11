18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Brave, bold and outgoing are just a few words that Kelly Shearer uses to describe her best friend who was taken from her too soon.

“I want people to know how great of a person she was,” said Shearer.

Gainesville Police say that at around 11 PM Wednesday night, 18-year-old Margaret Paxton was crossing University Avenue when she was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene.

This is the intersection where 18 Y/O Margaret Paxton was killed by what @GainesvillePD say was a BMW Sedan. It’s a common cross walk for students and an entrance to Ben Hill Griffin stadium. I spoke with one of Paxton’s close friends, we’ll hear from her at 11. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/pBtiexI8dm — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) December 10, 2020

“Truly a fighter in everything that she went through,” mentioned Shearer. The two started at the University of Florida together and met in 9th grade in Jacksonville.

“She would always let me hang out with her and her friends which I really appreciated,” added Shearer. “I would say she’s definitely like my most genuine friend.”

Police are still searching for the driver of the BMW sedan they suspect left the scene.

RELATED STORIES:

https://www.wcjb.com/2020/12/10/university-of-florida-student-killed-in-hit-and-run-gpd-looking-for-suspect/

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.