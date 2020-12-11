Alachua’s annual Christmas parade is taking place on Saturday, and organizers have safety in mind

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lights, presents, spending time with family, and the big man himself Santa Claus, are just a few things that make Christmas special, but this year because of the pandemic, the holiday may not be celebrated the same way.

However, members of the Alachua Chamber of Commerce are determined to provide a bright spot this year for children and families. That is why they have decided to host their annual Christmas parade that has been going on for about two decades.

“We wanted to bring some positivity into this tough year we have all been in and the lockdowns the not being able to do anything. This event, we have enough room that we think we can have a really good event,” said Joe Hancock, Former President of the Alachua Chamber of Commerce.

People are being asked to distance themselves from others during the outdoor event.

“The way that Main Street is set up is a very long stretch, and so usually what happens with our parades is a lot of people are towards the beginning and congregate together. We are going to encourage people this year to take advantage of the entire street all the way down to South Main Street. If you want to have a good view of the parade and not have a lot of people around you and have some space between you as you go down, there is plenty of room down the street to social distance and use your common sense to not be compacted with a bunch of people.”

According to Hancock, people from outside of the area, including Jacksonville, Orlando, and St. Augustine, are interested in attending the event.

“A lot of parades and events have been canceled, a lot of things are not available right now, and a lot of people are looking for something to do and looking for an event to be involved with and come see. I think that is why we are probably seeing such a good response.”

In past years, he said they had about 20 to 40 floats in the parade, and as of Friday afternoon, they had 30 floats registered. The deadline to register for the event is Friday evening.

To find out more about the event or to register a float, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.