Build a House for the House: Ronald McDonald House of NCFL hosts gingerbread competition

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida is hoping to bring some sugar, spice and everything nice to the families staying with them this holiday season with their gingerbread house fundraiser Build a House for the House.

This is the first year the competition is being held virtually and a new children’s category is included.

Participants submitted pictures and videos of their creations Thursday to be judges Friday at 10:30 am. One winner from each category will be announced on the 12 days leading up to Christmas starting December 13.

All of the money raised from this competition is helping families stay close to their children at UF Health Shand’s Hospital, according to Ronald McDonald House Executive Director, Sherry Houston.

“They go over and visit with her child and come back to the Ronald McDonald House so to be able to provide them with all the necessities to make them feel special and loved during the holidays is so incredibly priceless,” said Houston. “There’s nothing more humbling than helping a family and be that safety net when your child is undergoing some of the most extreme crisis situations.”

For more information on the winners click here.

