Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes part in 2020 Law Enforcement Run for Special Olympics
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are showing their support for the Special Olympics.
Deputies participated in the 2020 Law Enforcement Run for Special Olympics Friday morning in Orange Park.
The run began at the Orange Park fire station and the group made their west on Kingsley Avenue.
Members of the community were asked to line the route and cheer on runners.
