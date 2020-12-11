Advertisement

Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes part in 2020 Law Enforcement Run for Special Olympics

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are showing their support for the Special Olympics.

Deputies participated in the 2020 Law Enforcement Run for Special Olympics Friday morning in Orange Park.

The run began at the Orange Park fire station and the group made their west on Kingsley Avenue.

Members of the community were asked to line the route and cheer on runners.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Shearer and Margaret Paxton
18-year-old UF hit and run victim Margaret Paxton remembered by best friend
According to Gainesville Police, the student was crossing the street at 2000 West University...
University of Florida student killed in hit and run, GPD looking for suspect
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Police tape
Third hit and run incident this week injures a woman in Gainesville
Ocala police have issued a warrant for the arrest James Barahona.
Man wanted for possession of child pornography in Ocala flees country

Latest News

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
UPDATE: UF says Keyontae Johnson is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after collapsing in game against Florida State
SunState Radiant Name Change
SunState Federal Credit Union to change its name
Williston Xmas Lights
3rd annual Christmas in the Quarry light display kicked off Friday night
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Florida selects electors to vote for president Monday
Toy giveaway flyer
FAMU students give back to their Gainesville community for the holidays